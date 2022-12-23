Sheriff's office investigates break-in at day care center in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — A day care center in Stuarts Draft was burglarized earlier this month as the Augusta County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

On Dec. 4, members of the sheriff's office were called out to the Creative Wonders Learning Center in the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after the operators of the day care reported a break-in, according to an affidavit to a search warrant.

The director of the day care told deputies that when she arrived at the facility, it was ransacked. She said it appeared that entry was made through a back window, and said a large safe was also missing.

The director took inventory and reported multiple items had been stolen, including laptops, tablets, gaming systems, jewelry, spare vehicle keys and $400.

Augusta County deputies reviewed surveillance footage, where they saw a man "ripping open" desk drawers, throwing contents onto the floor and placing some items into his pockets, according to the affidavit. The suspect was also seen carrying the safe, along with other items, throughout his time inside the day care. Following the break-in, a Facebook post from the center noted the safe was empty.

A search warrant was recently obtained to retrieve cell phone data from nearby towers in an effort to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said no arrests have been made in connection with the break-in.

