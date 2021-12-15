Sheriff's Office investigates death of child, parents arrested

Dec. 15—Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said he is prepared to file additional charges against the parents whose 18-month-old son was found dead at home in the Murchison area of Henderson County Tuesday.

The mother and father have been charged with abandoning and endangering a child because of injuries to two other children in the home who have now been placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

"This is a horrible case and scene," Hillhouse said.

Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, and Daniel David Dennis, 25, were arrested at a Murchison home on a private road.

The two other children are 2 and 4.

"I am awaiting the official autopsy report," Hillhouse said. "But I fully expect additional charges for the death of the youngest child."

According to Hillhouse, Sheriff Investigators described the residence as horrible, with human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor. The temperature in the children's room was high and had reached 103 degrees.

One of the baby cribs had been rigged as a "cage" according to the parents and bedroom doors were locked from the outside to prevent escape.

The mother said she awoke Tuesday morning to play video games. She then checked on the three children and found the 18-month old dead.

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney's Office and Child Protective Services with this investigation.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Tony Duncan worked the inquest of the 18-month-old and ordered an autopsy to be performed at Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences which Hillhouse said he hopes will be done Wednesday.

Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued arrest warrants for both the mother and father of the child and set bail at $1 million for their current charges.

This investigation will continue until all parties involved are charged.