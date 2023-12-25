Sheriff's office investigates domestic disturbance call in Lehigh Acres on Dec. 24

Police tape placed near a Euclid Avenue home in Lehigh Acres

On the evening of Dec. 24, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office cordoned off a section of Euclid Avenue in Lehigh Acres after receiving a domestic disturbance call.

All parties are accounted for, according to Sheriff Carmine Marcino’s X account (formerly known as Twitter.)

The incident was isolated to the home. The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

