Sheriff's Office investigates early morning shooting in Benjamin Crossing subdivision

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Priest Drive, in the Benjamin Crossing subdivision, at 7:42 a.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed that one housing unit had been hit by gunfire while a second unit was struck by a stray bullet, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies determined that no one in either unit had sustained any injuries from the shooting.

When detectives investigated the scene, they also determined that the incident appeared to be isolated and not a random act, according to deputies.

The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 765-423-9321 or leave the information on the WeTip line at 800-782-7463.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Sheriff's Office investigates shooting in Benjamin Crossing area