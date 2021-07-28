Sheriff's office investigates early morning homicide

Jul. 28—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that killed a man and wounded a woman at a home on Haozous Road, off N.M. 14 south of Santa Fe.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos wrote in a news release that deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman "indicating she had been shot" around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the residence, the statement said, they discovered the man's body inside.

Another person inside the home did not respond to the deputies' instructions to come out, the statement said, prompting a SWAT team operation around 2:20 a.m.

Following an hourslong standoff, the person came out of the home and was questioned by investigators, Ríos wrote, adding, "The crime scene was secured at 5:52 a.m. and the second shooting victim was transported to the hospital for treatment."

He clarified in an email the second victim was the woman who had called emergency dispatchers seeking aid.

"The female who suffered from a gunshot had left the residence where the shooting occurred and went to a neighbor's house where she called 911," Ríos wrote.

The news release said more information about the ongoing investigation will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.