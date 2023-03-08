Sheriff's office investigates fatal shooting in Stanley

Mar. 7—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded Tuesday morning to a report of shooting that killed a 79-year-old man in a recreational vehicle park in Stanley.

Sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said the man's 85-year-old wife is suspected of pulling the trigger.

No arrests have been made in the man's death, and no names have been released while detectives investigate the scene and interview potential witnesses at the RV park on Ella Dora Road, he said.

The suspect called her daughter, who lives or works in Los Alamos, to tell her about the shooting, and the daughter then called 911 just after 9 a.m. to report the incident, Ríos said.

An employee in the Cuervo Mountain RV Park's rental office said the couple were there on an extended stay, and wouldn't provide any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.