Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting in St. Pauls

Jul. 29—LUMBERTON — The investigation continues into a shooting this morning that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Deputies responded about 2:40 a.m. today to a report of a person shot at 885 N. Alford Road in St. Pauls, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The victim, St. Pauls resident Marqueise Coleman, was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center by private vehicle before deputies arrived at the scene.

Coleman was pronounced dead upon arrival at the medical center, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division investigators are actively interviewing individuals who may have information about the homicide," according to the Sheriff's Office statement issued this morning.

The Public Schools of Robeson County and St. Pauls High School issued statements today concerning the Coleman's death.

"The Public Schools of Robeson County extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marqueise Coleman who tragically passed away last night. Marqueise was a standout student-athlete at St. Pauls High School that graduated in 2020," the statement posted on Facebook by PSRC reads.

"As we mourn, the loss of one of our Bulldog Family — Marqueise Coleman-Brown, please keep his family in your prayers. Marqueise was a loved student, faithful friend, and committed teammate," the statement by St. Pauls High School reads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.