Sheriff's Office investigates gunshot report

May 17—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a gunshot on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m, someone reported a gunshot around Burning Bush Drive at Trailview Court, not far from Crestwood Middle School.

Evidence was found at the scene to support the report, according to Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office. He did not have more information about what the evidence was.

No injuries were reported.

Police were searching the area and conducting interviews at the scene, Wivell said. He expected more information to be available Tuesday morning.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel