Sheriff's Office investigating $30,000 in property damage at Kirtland LDS church

FARMINGTON — Area law enforcement are investigating a break-in at a San Juan County church in late December where nearly $30,000 in property damage was found.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 29 to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on County Road 6523 in the area of Kirtland on a report of breaking and entering, according to a San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The post states a break-in occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

A window is broken at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on County Road 6523 in the area of Kirtland. It was broken into sometime on Dec. 28 or Dec. 29.

The Sheriff’s Office shared three photos of the damage done to the house of worship.

One photo shows a shattered window, another photo shows a wooden door that had the door locked busting through the wood frame. A third photo shows a ransacked office.

The law enforcement agency is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals involved in the breaking and entering case.

A lock on a door is broken at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on County Road 6523 in the area of Kirtland. It was broken into sometime on Dec. 28 or Dec. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Tip Line at 505-333-7878 and reference case #21-42409.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

