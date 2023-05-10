Sheriff's office investigating attempted armed robbery

May 10—The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about an attempted armed robbery Monday morning in which the suspect threatened to kill a convenience store clerk.

Sheriff's office reports say the incident happened at 4:47 a.m. at the Franey's convenience store at 4510 Kentucky 54.

Reports say a man dressed entirely in black, including wearing a black head covering and face mask, entered the store and brandished a handgun. The man was carrying a large pack on his back.

Reports say the clerk couldn't provide a description, other than saying the person was a male.

Reports say the clerk told deputies the man "entered the store and pointed a black handgun at him and demanded the key to the lottery machines."

The clerk went behind the counter, but the robbery was interrupted by two customers pulling up at the store, reports say. At that point the suspect "hid behind a fountain drink machine and told (the clerk) not to say anything or he would kill him."

When the customers attempted to enter the store, the clerk ran from behind the counter, exiting the store and pushing the two customers outside with him, reports say. The robber then fled the store without receiving any money.

Camera footage showed the suspect having black curly hair. Investigators found a black, curly wig behind an apartment complex on Springhill Drive, reports say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Kelsey Skaggs at the sheriff's office at 270-685-8444.

Anonymous tips can be left with Owensboro Crime Stoppers by calling 270-687-8484.