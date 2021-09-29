Sheriff's Office investigating after body found south of Lumberton

Sep. 29—LUMBERTON — A body has been found just south of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins released a statement on Facebook Tuesday about the death investigation.

"Deputies, Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on the scene of a body found near Alamac Road and Chickenfoot Road just south of Lumberton," Wilkins' statement reads. "More details will be released later."

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.