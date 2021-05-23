Sheriff's office investigating after call for shots fired near Frederick

The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

May 23—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating after being called for a report of shots fired Saturday afternoon near Frederick.

Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Bradshaw Court at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

One male victim was identified and was being treated.

Deputies are looking for a Black man in his mid-20s wearing a red sweatshirt, blue gym shorts, white high top shoes and white socks. He is approximately 6 feet tall, has a slender build and a crewcut haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-1046.

