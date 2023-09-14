Sheriff's office investigating death of man found on trail near Horsetooth Reservoir

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its investigation of the suspicious death of Paul Gallenstein, 64, of Fort Collins.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help surrounding the "suspicious" death of a Fort Collins man on a popular trail near Horsetooth Reservoir.

The sheriff's office said it received a report of a person lying on the Foothills Trail near the reservoir west of Fort Collins around 10:18 a.m. Sept. 10. When first responders arrived, the man was deceased, according to a Wednesday news release.

He has been identified as 64-year-old Paul Gallenstein, of Fort Collins, according to the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office conducted an autopsy Monday and in a news release said "the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation." No other information, including why the death was considered suspicious, was released.

The man's photo was included in the sheriff's office release to aid in the investigation.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was near the Foothills Trail on the morning of Sept. 10 who saw Gallenstein or who may have relevant information about this case to contact Investigator Ryan Adams at 970-498-5174. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Body found on Foothills Trail near Horsetooth Reservoir