Sheriff's office investigating fatal crash on Route 8 in Bridgewater

A person was killed in an accident on Route 8 in Bridgewater on Monday, Sept. 25.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatality, but has not yet confirmed the identity of the only person in the vehicle.

The accident took place about 8:13 p.m. and temporarily closed Route 8’s southbound lane, deputies said.

More: Oldest tribal police department marks 30 years, announces new communications center

More: Rome man facing federal child pornography charges

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Bridgewater Fire Department and Bridgewater Ambulance.

More information will be released as the investigation continues, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Oneida Co. sheriff: Unidentified person killed in Bridgewater crash