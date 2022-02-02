Sheriff's Office investigating fatal Saturday shooting near Pembroke

Feb. 2—LUMBERTON — The investigation continues into the Saturday fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man near Pembroke, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 9:18 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Dream Catcher Drive near Pembroke, according to the Sheriff's Office. Michael B. Byrd, of Marion, South Carolina, was found dead at the scene.

"The death investigation is ongoing and investigators have identified a person of interest. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.