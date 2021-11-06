The Walton County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a Friday night fatal shooting at the Point of View condominium.

Deputies responded to the Point of View condominium complex at about 9 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they located a deceased male.

Investigators have identified a person of interest and are actively working to locate the individual. The victims name is not being released per Marsy’s Law.

The Sheriff's Office asked the public to be patient as this is still the very early stages of the investigation. More information is expected to be released soon.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Miramar Beach