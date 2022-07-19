Sheriff's office investigating fatal shooting in Greene County

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the 4500 block of South Farm Road 223 either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the residence near Rogersville and found a man in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Laterrian Jarman, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The sheriff's office said a suspect is in custody and criminal charges are expected to be filed at some point on Tuesday.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader.

