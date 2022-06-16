Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting of Lumberton teen

Jun. 16—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions are investigating the Wednesday shooting death of a Lumberton teen.

Deputies responded Wednesday about 2:54 a.m. to a report of a person shot at the intersection of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road near Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. Damarius McCoy was found suffering "from a gunshot wound."

McCoy was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center where he later died from injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.