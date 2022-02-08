UPDATE: Sheriff's Office investigating homicide, suspect in custody

Feb. 8—Updated at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8

A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting around 5 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bonner Avenue in Angus.

According to a press release, when Navarro County Sheriff's deputies arrived, the found the victim, Phil Clark, 82, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Navarro Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The suspect, Michael Preston Edwards, 20, fled the scene before deputies arrived. Investigators learned of his location and notified a Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger in the Houston area. He was found and arrested on a murder warrant in Hempstead. He was arraigned in Waller County and will be transported back to the Navarro County Justice Center.

"The Navarro County Sheriff's Office would like to thank and acknowledge DPS Texas Ranger unit, Hempstead Police Department, and the Waller County Sheriff's Office for the apprehension of this suspect," stated the press release.

The case is still under investigation.