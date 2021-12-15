Sheriff's office investigating Molotov cocktail incidents in Middletown

Dec. 15—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding the identity of an individual they say used a Molotov cocktail in three separate incidents in Middletown.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the first of the three incidents occurred on Oct. 30, when a suspect allegedly threw the incendiary device into the parking lot at the Wiles Branch Park.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 7, where a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into the same parking lot.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Todd Wivell said surveillance cameras were installed after the second incident. But the third incident occurred on the basketball courts on Dec. 3 at Middletown Memorial Park, and was not captured on video.

Wivell said no members of the public were present during any of the incidents. He said the sheriff's office currently has no information regarding the suspect's identity, so the office is asking anyone with information to contact Frederick County Sheriff's Office Detective Rowe at 301-600-2582.

