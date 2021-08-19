Sheriff's office investigating Olivehurst homicide

Aug. 19—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a victim located Monday in Olivehurst as a homicide, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

At around 10:15 p.m., a victim was found on Copper Leaf Court at Johnson Park with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the investigation being ongoing, Williams could only provide basic information. She said there is no suspect in custody and the investigation remains active and ongoing. The victim's identity was not available as of Wednesday morning.

Monday's suspected homicide was the fifth of 2021 in Yuba County. The previous four included three shootings and one stabbing, according to Appeal archives. — Jan. 19: Richard Clayton Medina, 29, homeless, was shot to death on a Marysville levee. Aurelio Reyes, 42, homeless, was arrested for murder and later pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter. Reyes is currently serving 22 years in state prison. — March 10: Christine Adams, 44, of Visalia, was stabbed in the neck by her husband Bryan Adams, 44, leading to her death. The stabbing occurred in the 17000 block of Indiana Ranch Road, Challenge. Bryan Adams pleaded no contest to one count of murder on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. — May 12: Ralph Mendez, 55, of Wheatland, was shot to death in the 200 block of G Street, Wheatland. Rory Banks, 44, of Wheatland was charged with committing the murder. Banks pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday. He will next appear in court on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. — July 13: Dalen Hall, 23, of Olivehurst, was found shot in the 2300 block of North Beale Road, Linda. He was found unresponsive in a vehicle. As of Wednesday, no suspect was in custody.