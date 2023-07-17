Sheriff's Office investigating possible homicide in Polk County

Polk County Sheriff's Office.

MILL SPRING - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said on July 17 it is investigating an alleged homicide in the Mill Spring community.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office responded to a shots fired call at 11:30 a.m. July 17 at the 3000 block of Fox Mountain Road.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed one person was dead from gunshot wounds. The release said detectives are currently working on the investigation and there will be a large law enforcement presence at the residence throughout the day.

According to the release, investigators do not believe there is any threat to the community, and they are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Any tips or requests to speak to investigators can be made to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 828-894-3001.

