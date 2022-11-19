Sheriff's Office investigating reported gun incident at Kirtland Central High campus

FARMINGTON − The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is currently handling an investigation into an allegation that a Kirtland Central High School student brought a gun onto campus.

According to Sheriff Shane Ferrari, the office is currently seeking search warrants and other information after a report was made that a student posted a photo to social media showing a handgun reportedly in a boys restroom on the high school campus.

"It's an active investigation right now because we haven't been able to locate the gun," Ferrari said. "It sounds like the gun is no longer in possession of the student so we're currently trying to locate it."

On Thursday afternoon, the school released a statement on its website indicating an investigation was underway, but also stated that it was their finding that no immediate threat existed to students or staff at the school.

"In working with our school resource officer and local law enforcement agencies investigative unit, it has been determined that there is no threat to students and staff," the statement said. "We will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies and provide updates if needed."

According to Capt. Kevin Burns of the Sheriff's Office, students were expelled for their role in the alleged incident, but the investigation was ongoing.

"The reported weapon wasn't located at the school and reportedly was dumped elsewhere," Burns wrote in an email Saturday afternoon. "We are following up on some leads and contacting other students to make sure we have this issue fully contained."

Ferrari noted that search warrant affidavits were currently being sought for cell phone records.

"One thing we can say is that there was no threat of a more serious incident," Ferrari said. "It was the possibility of the photo being taken on the school premises, so we're still looking into that."

The current investigation is expected to take several days to complete, according to Ferrari.

Principal Rebecca Benedict had no comment on the matter other than to say the school was cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Police look into claim that Kirtland Central student had gun on campus