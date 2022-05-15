AMANDA — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday in Amanda.

When authorities arrived they confirmed an adult male had been injured and the victim was sent to Berger Hospital in Circleville before being transferred to Grant Hospital in Columbus with a gunshot wound, according to a news release. The wound was considered non life-threatening.

The sheriff's office with the assistance of Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Enforcement Bureau is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Amanda