Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left a Pembroke woman dead in her car

Jun. 2—MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old Pembroke woman.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot at Elrod Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Alena Hull dead in her vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office's Homicide and Criminal Investigations divisions are investigating.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

