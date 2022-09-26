Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Neches

Sep. 25—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in Neches.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, around 5:20 p.m. Sept. 24, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 700 block of FM 19 in Neches.

Flores said through their initial investigation, deputies determined Reid Chambers, 62, who called and reported the shooting, shot and killed Rodney Peterson, 58, of Borger, with a handgun.

Flores said Chambers told deputies Peterson was a former roommate.

Chambers was arrested without incident and transported to the Anderson County Jail where he was booked in on the charge of murder.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 James Todd performed an inquest and ordered an autopsy to be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler.

Flores said his investigators processed the scene and collected evidence related to the shooting. This investigation is on-going.