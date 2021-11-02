Sheriff's Office investigating St. Pauls shooting that left one man dead

Nov. 2—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating events surrounding the death of a 38-year-old St. Pauls man found dead Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded Tuesday about 1:47 a.m. to a report of a person shot at 137 Hahn Road in St. Pauls, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Phillip Stewart was found dead at the scene when deputies arrived.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Stay with Robesonian.com as this story develops.