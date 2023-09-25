Sheriff's office investigating suspected homicide in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a suspected homicide in Holland Township.

Deputies responded to the 12100 block of Woodview Lane, in the Falcon Woods apartment complex, around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, a male subject was found deceased inside an apartment.

No information has been released about the victim. The situation remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

