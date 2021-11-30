Sheriff's office investigating suspicious death

Nov. 30—An investigation is ongoing into the death of an unidentified man found at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border on Friday, according to a Yuba County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a discovered body at around 11:30 a.m. and determined that the location was in Yuba County's jurisdiction. YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams said the body was found near the Spenceville Wildlife Area but on the Yuba County side of the line. Due to visible injuries on the body, YCSO detectives are investigating the coroner's case as a suspicious death. The man's identity and cause of death are pending an autopsy. He is described as a White or Hispanic male, with an estimated age of late 40s to 50s, according to the release.

"We are still trying to identify the man and cross referencing missing persons reports with other agencies," Williams said in an email. "Investigators don't think the body had been there for a long time; there was no advanced decomposition. But timeline is unknown and pending autopsy."

The investigation remains active and ongoing and Williams said the autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday.