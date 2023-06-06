Sheriff's Office investigating after Taylor High School 'severely vandalized'

An investigation is underway after an incident of vandalism at Taylor High School in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Three Rivers Local School District Communications Director Lisa Whitley said there are eye-witness accounts as well as video evidence and students' statements about the incident that happened on May 19.

A district letter sent to parents stated that the campus was “severely vandalized” that day with vulgar messages written in graffiti, foul language with inappropriate images, caution tape wrapped around entrances and garbage cans emptied around the property.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is also investigating "extensive damage" at Ryle High School. The investigation there involved 75 students, according to the sheriff's office.

In the Taylor High School incident, a follow-up email from Whitley sent to the district on May 24 stated:

“Eight Taylor students were implicated as participating in the vandalism while two individuals are enrolled in different school districts. Criminal charges for vandalism and trespassing are pending with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department as they continue to investigate this incident.

The message says the eight students were not allowed to attend graduation at the request of law enforcement.

Whitley said all the evidence had been turned over to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it cannot comment on the active investigation.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Taylor High School vandalism: Sheriff's Office investigating students