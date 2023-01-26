Fairfield Union Local Schools were closed on Thursday after threats of violence were made to the schools overnight, according to a social media post from Superintendent Chad Belville.

"The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete their investigation," Belville wrote.

Belville said he will update the community later today on whether the schools will be in session on Friday.

According to a news release from Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, the Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies became aware of allegations of a non-specific threat of violence made against the school while investigating an unrelated incident.

Lape said that this incident came from an ongoing dispute between two teenage Fairfield Union students, both female, on social media. Through this social media confrontation, it is alleged that a threat was made of a violent act at school.

Fairfield Union is working to resolve the conflict between the two students while the sheriff's office is investigating the supposed threats on social media.

Lape said that the Sheriff's Office will have to go through the subpoena process because the alleged threat is no longer on social media. As of now the incident is seen as one student's word against another's until more information is known about the social media post. The accused party maintains that they did not make the alleged threat.

The Sheriff's Office has met with the parents of both parties involved and none of the students involved had the means to carry out the threat.

After more investigation, evidence will be presented to the prosecutor's office for potential charges.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Sheriff's office investigating threat to Fairfield Union Schools