Arrest made in case of threat, photos at Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after St. Lucie County sheriff’s officials investigated screenshots, photos and a threat reportedly “AirDropped” at Lincoln Park Academy, the sheriff’s chief deputy said Thursday.

“Some were violent, some were sexual in nature, but they were all very dark," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said of the material. "That's probably the best way to describe it."

Lincoln Park Academy is an academic magnet school in the 1800 block of Avenue I in Fort Pierce.

Hester said the Sheriff’s Office about 9 p.m. Wednesday got information from parents through their children.

The information was “that during one of the classes (Wednesday), somebody had AirDropped a variety of different screenshots, pictures ... an array of AirDrops from sexually-explicit stuff to this particular statement that was a screenshot of a threat.”

AirDrop refers to a phone function allowing users to share photos and other things via their phones with others in close physical proximity to them.

“We learned that the incident was isolated to one single classroom at Lincoln Park Academy during the third period class," Hester said. "Some of them contained what appeared to be a list of maybe potential targets for violence as well."

He said parents were notified and extra deputies were assigned to campus.

Hester said the girl is a ninth grade student, and was arrested Thursday on a second-degree felony related to sending electronic death threats.

Lydia Martin, chief communications officer with St. Lucie Public Schools, said a robocall was placed to parents about the incident and extra law enforcement officers would be on campus Thursday and Friday.

There was a stepped-up law enforcement presence at Lincoln Park Academy in December after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. The message, written in pencil, was in a girl's restroom, according to a report.

