Sheriff's Office investigating Thursday shooting

Sep. 30—LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate an incident that left a teenager shot in the leg.

At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, a deputy who was parked in the Northland Plaza parking lot was alerted of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lucille Drive. Upon arrival, the deputy found that a 17-year-old male was shot in the right leg. The teenager was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Nick Burke at 419-993-1420 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419-227-7867.