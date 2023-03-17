Sheriff's office investigating two deaths outside Nederland

Mar. 17—The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths at a home outside Nederland that are believed to be related.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3900 block of Ridge Road at 2:11 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a resident who had not been heard from in several days.

When deputies arrived, they located a man dead outside of the home. Shortly after this they located another man dead in a vehicle parked near the home.

Detectives are currently investigating the deaths and it is believed the two deaths are related. Based on the initial investigation, officials believe there is no danger to the public.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the identification of the men.