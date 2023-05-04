Sheriff's Office Investigating After Worker Shot, Killed at Toledo Area Business

May 4—Detectives with the Lewis County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night at a Toledo area business.

At about 8:49 p.m., Lewis County 911 received a call from a passerby indicating they saw two masked individuals running out of a store in the 100 block of Mulford Road. The caller also reported the two individuals left in a white, extended-cab Dodge pickup truck and said their actions appeared suspicious.

"Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a worker of the business deceased with injuries consistent with having been shot by a firearm," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "Detectives were summoned to the scene, and based on initial investigation it appears two suspects confronted the victim. A struggle over a firearm held by one of the suspects occurred, and the victim was shot. The fleeing suspect vehicle appears to be an extended cab white Dodge Dakota or similar model."

Detectives are continuing to process the scene and have requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team, according to the release.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional details are being released at this time," Field Operations Bureau Chief Dusty Breen wrote.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.