Sheriff's Office issues Missing Person Alert for Lesanna Marie Chavis, 28

Feb. 15—MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating Lesanna Marie Chavis, 28, of Maxton.

Chavis was last seen in the Maxton area on Tuesday. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall weighing 135 pounds. She has Brown hair and blue eyes.

Chavis was last seen driving a gray 2024 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Chavis is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170.