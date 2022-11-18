LANCASTER − The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit recovered approximately 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and drug abuse instruments on Thursday, according to a press release from Sheriff Alex Lape.

K9 Deputy Sheriff Lupo and his partner Deputy J. Mann recovered the drugs from a traffic stop at the intersection of Ohio 188 and Delmont Road.

Two arrests were made to Jennifer Science of Marietta, and Amanda Stull of Cutler. Both suspects are currently being held in the Fairfield County Jail on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, which is a first-degree felony.

Due to the bulk number of drugs that were found, the sheriff's office believes the suspects to be drug dealers.

The recovered drugs are being sent for testing to ensure that the drugs are what the sheriff's office suspects them to be. After the sheriff's office presumptive tests, those will be confirmed by the lab.

In his press release, Lape stated the importance of keep drugs out of Fairfield County.

"The Sheriff's Office is committed to keeping these illegal, dangerous drugs out of our communities and locking up those that profit from the sale of these illegal substances," said Lape.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Sheriff's Office K9 Unit recovers drugs from traffic stop