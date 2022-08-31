Sheriff's office looking to identify man in footage reported to have stolen tools from Sackets Harbor business

Aug. 31—SACKETS HARBOR — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who is alleged to have stolen power tools and batteries from a lumber company.

OD Greene Lumber in Sackets Harbor reported the theft to the sheriff's office and said a man took a few batteries and small power tools from the store on Saturday. They had surveillance of the man accused of the theft, and the agency shared photos of him asking people to contact deputies if they know his name. The number to call is 315-786-2601.

Colin Knapp, the keyholder and acting manager at the OD Greene location, said the alleged theft occurred about an hour before they closed, when it was rather busy. After looking at the surveillance, Mr. Knapp said the man could be seen pretending to be on the phone for the majority of the time he was there. He said that's not out of the ordinary as they often have contractors in the store and on their phone. He then allegedly took the materials and left.

Mr. Knapp said he noticed the batteries and tools were gone and went to check inventory to make sure they were sold, since he said they have had issues with theft of these particular items before. When he saw that they were not sold, that's when he checked the film.

Mr. Knapp said, as of Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m., he had not heard if the sheriff's office had identified the man in the photos.