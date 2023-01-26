Sheriff's office looking for man connected with shooting victim

Jan. 26—Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said that authorities are currently searching for a man connected to a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital early Thursday.

Jones said that Natasha Robinson, 44, showed up at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's emergency room around 8 a.m. with "several gunshot wounds." A male subject dropped her off and left, said the sheriff.

Deputies went to Robinson's residence on Normandy Lane and conducted a search warrant, said Jones.

"There was some evidence that this may have been the location where she was shot," said Jones. "We don't know at this time."

Jones said that authorities are currently looking for the male individual who also lives at the residence and dropped off Robinson, identified as Sonny Powell, 48.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10, weighting approximately 150 pounds. Powell has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen driving a Black, 1997 Jeep Cherokee, Kentucky License Plate # 979-PYW.

Jones said authorities are investigating what if any role Powell might have had in the incident.

"Right now, he's just a person of interest, considered armed and dangerous, and we need to interview him," said Jones

Robinson was transported to Lexington for treatment of her injuries, said Jones.

Jones had children who were in school when the incident occurred. As a result, Pulaski County Schools were put in what Superintendent Pat Richardson called a "hold-in-place" status.

"We are not in a lockdown," he said on Thursday afternoon, distinguishing between the two terms. "The kids are being able to move a round inside the building. We just have our guard up because of a domestic dispute in our community."

He added that there have been "no threats at all" made toward any schools. "We are just doing that out of an abundance of caution."

School was later dismissed and students released at a normal time.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital issued a statement Thursday, reading: "This morning, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital issued a campus-wide security alert and deployed procedures to the secure the hospital in response to a report of a potentially dangerous person on our campus. Authorities have since investigated and determined that the campus is clear. The security alert has been lifted at our facility. The safety of our patients, employees, physicians and visitors is our top priority, and we are appreciative of the Somerset Police Department for their quick response."

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Somerset Police Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services, the Somerset Fire Department, and Pulaski County Animal Control.

This case is still under investigation by Detective Joey Johnson with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force, which consist of the Sheriff's Office, the Somerset Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.

Any information that someone may have, they should contact the Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145, with it, and may remain anonymous.

Sheriff Bobby Jones stated that if anyone has any information, they can also call our anonymous tip line at 606-679-8477. If one goes to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php, it gives three options to submit anonymous tips.