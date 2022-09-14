Sheriff's office on the lookout for escapee

Sep. 14—The Madison County Sheriff's office is on the lookout for Daniel Diles, a 36-year-old from Richmond.

According to a post from the sheriff's office Facebook page, at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Diles escaped custody. He is wanted on second-degree escape charges.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange pants. Diles was barefoot.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information on Diles' location to contact them at 859-623-1511 or the Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

According to records at from the Madison County Detention Center, Diles was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree promoting contraband.