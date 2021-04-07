Sheriff's Office: Lumber Bridge man wanted for 2008 murder

Apr. 7—LUMBERTON — A Lumber Bridge man has been charged with murder and is being sought in relation to a 2008 shooting death and home invasion in Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

James Roscoe McAllister, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Sheriff's Office. On June 25, 2008, Daniel Bullard, 23, of Shannon was killed during a home invasion and robbery.

According to the initial report, Bullard, his 22-year-old girlfriend and their infant child were preparing for bed about 11:40 p.m. when four men entered the home with firearms. During the home invasion, Bullard was shot and property was stolen from the residence. The suspects then fled the home. Bullard's girlfriend and child were not injured.

A Combined DNA Index System hit from a DNA profile resulted in investigators from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Robeson County Sheriff's Office reopening the investigation that had turned into a cold case, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Any DNA profile developed from evidence in a case can be searched against other databases which in turn could lead to investigative leads developed from any matching profiles in the database, which is what occurred here. This should send notice that we don't give up on any investigation and are always seeking additional information," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

Michael Antwan Morgan, of Lumber Bridge, and Tony Jones, of Red Springs, were arrested and charged in 2008 for their involvement in Bullard's death, according to the Sheriff's Office. Morgan was 20 years old and Jones was 16 years old at the time of their arrest. Morgan was released from the North Carolina Department of Prison in December 2017. Jones was released from the state Department of Prison in May 2015.

The Robeson County District's Attorney Office assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation at 910-778-5724.