Sheriff's office makes arrest in 2019 Ballenger Creek funeral shooting

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

Apr. 15—A man is in custody nearly two years after a shooting injured two people at a funeral in Ballenger Creek, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Germantown resident Demar Cortez Allen, 29, was arrested earlier this week in Montgomery County, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Frederick County Adult Detention Center Tuesday.

Allen's charges include first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm with a felony conviction, using a firearm in a violent crime, having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition and having a handgun on his person and in a vehicle, online court records show. He was being held without bond Thursday.

On April 20, 2019, the sheriff's office responded to Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church in the 5600 block of Ballenger Creek Pike for a reported shooting. Two people were injured and witnesses said the suspect fled, a news release states. The sheriff's office said it identified Allen as the suspect about 10 days after the shooting.

One person was shot in a "lower extremity" and the other person's ear was grazed by a bullet, police said in 2019. Both were released from the hospital.

Police suspect the shooting was targeted, as it allegedly occurred after an altercation at the funeral service. The service was being held for Frederick resident Trevor Frazier, 24, who was killed in a Prince George's County shooting in April 2019.

Allen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 12. He did not have an attorney listed online Thursday morning.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Recommended Stories

  • ARKAY vs. ALB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    ARKAY vs. ALB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • UEIC vs. KLAC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    UEIC vs. KLAC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Brevan Howard’s Main Hedge Fund to Start Buying Cryptocurrencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is preparing to start investing in digital assets, becoming the latest money manager looking to exploit the boom in cryptocurrencies.The firm led by Aron Landy will begin by investing up to 1.5% of its $5.6 billion main hedge fund in digital assets, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The initial allocation will be overseen by Johnny Steindorff and Tucker Waterman, co-founders of crypto investment firm Distributed Global, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.A spokesman for Jersey-based Brevan Howard declined to comment.The move is the latest signal that cryptocurrencies are going mainstream as Brevan Howard joins the likes of billionaire hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and Marc Lasry in betting on digital assets. Only on Wednesday, crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. went public and hit a valuation above $112 billion.Brevan Howard’s fund will bet on the rising values of digital assets, and will focus on a wide range beyond just Bitcoin, the person said.Familiar GroundBrevan Howard is no stranger to digital assets. Co-founder Alan Howard invests his personal money into cryptocurrencies and the firm recently acquired a 25% stake in One River Asset Management, a $2.5 billion firm whose cryptocurrency funds are backed by Howard.The billionaire has been an investor in Distributed Global since early 2018, the person said. That firm also runs a crypto venture capital fund in partnership with Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. All trading will take place through Elwood Asset Management, an affiliate platform started by Howard four years ago, the person said.Brevan Howard, best known for its macro trading prowess, is in expansion mode following a record year of gains. Investors who abandoned the firm amid years of mediocre returns are coming back: Assets that collapsed by over 80% from their peak to about $6 billion two years ago have since rebounded to above $13 billion.The firm’s main fund is run by a group of traders including Howard himself, Fash Golchin, Alfredo Saitta and Minal Bathwal. It gained 27.4% last year in its best annual return since 2003.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's Why TimkenSteel (TMST) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

    Does TimkenSteel (TMST) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • Detectives detail multiple cases against Lexington man charged in Alumni Drive murder

    At a court hearing Thursday morning, two detectives and a jail employee discussed the various charges against a man accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old after he was already wanted for cutting off an ankle monitor while on conditional release in a different criminal case.

  • TuSimple Stock Falls In Debut After Self-Driving IPO Raises $1 Billion; Lidar Stocks Mixed

    TuSimple stock debuted lower on the Nasdaq Thursday after the self-driving vehicle startup raised more than $1 billion through an initial public offering.

  • Owner offering $1K reward for stolen dogs Bentley and Ila in Parker County theft

    The dogs were stolen from a fenced yard Saturday morning in Millsap.

  • After extensive search, Kansas City, Kansas, taps 4 finalists for next police chief

    A community survey found most residents are seeking a police chief who can help rebuild community relationships.

  • Police body-camera video captures fatal shooting at Ohio hospital

    The footage was released after Miles Jackson was fatally shot Monday at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Justin Turner chips in a nacho-destroying homer during Dodgers win

    Justin Turner's home run absolutely destroyed a fan's plate of nachos in the new 'Home Run Seats' on Wednesday night.

  • Care home workers face compulsory Covid vaccinations

    Ministers have formally threatened mandatory vaccination for care home workers after new figures showed that just half of facilities pass the safety threshold. On Wednesday, the Government announced provisional plans to force care homes to include a requirement to be vaccinated in contracts with staff. The move, subject to a five-week consultation, would apply to all workers in homes for the elderly other than those who can prove an exemption. It comes as the Department for Health and Social Care said just 53 per cent of older adult homes in England currently have a staff vaccination rate of 80 per cent and a resident vaccination rate of 90 per cent. The thresholds are the minimum levels of protection advised by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to suppress Covid outbreaks. It means 150,000 vulnerable people are currently living in homes with unsafe levels of vaccination. Meanwhile, the staff vaccination rate is below 80 per cent in 89 local authority areas – more than half – including all 32 of London's boroughs. Within these are 27 local authority areas with a staff vaccination rate below 70 per cent. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said: "Older people living in care homes are most at risk of suffering serious consequences of Covid-19, and we have seen the grave effects the virus has had on this group.

  • Exclusive: Biden to bar U.S. banks from buying Russian government rouble debt in primary markets

    President Joe Biden will issue an executive order on Thursday authorizing the U.S. government to sanction any sector of the Russian economy and will use it to restrict Russia's ability to issue sovereign debt to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2020 U.S. election, senior Biden administration officials said. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden would bar U.S. financial institutions from taking part in the primary market for rouble-denominated Russian sovereign bonds from June 14.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Note helped rescuers find two missing campers in Death Valley

    The note read: ‘Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water’