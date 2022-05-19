Sheriff's Office makes two arrests for drug trafficking in East Flat Rock

Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

A house allegedly being used for the sale of methamphetamine was searched on Wednesday, and following the investigation a resident of the house and also a person leaving the house were both arrested by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force were first conducting surveillance on a residence located at 306 West Blue Ridge Rd. in East Flat Rock for the alleged sale of methamphetamine from the residence. While conducting surveillance, investigators observed a vehicle leave the residence and commit multiple traffic violations.

Subsequently, a traffic stop was made on the vehicle by members of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, and as a result of the vehicle stop, investigators located approximately 461 grams of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of cocaine, and $2,100 cash in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Ernesto Bautista, 28 of Candler, was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (level III)

Felony possession of schedule II controlled substance

Felony conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Bautista is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $358,000.00 secured bond.

Investigators, through the surveillance of the residence and the evidence obtained during the vehicle stop applied for and received a search warrant for the aforementioned residence.

During the evening hours of Wednesday, investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force and SWAT members served the search warrant at the residence. During the search of the residence and property, investigators seized the following: 272 grams of suspected methamphetamine; 2.7 grams of pyscoblin mushrooms; 2.0 grams of cocaine, and $1,926 cash.

Marisela Mendoza, 43 of East Flat Rock was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (level II)

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony maintain a dwelling for sell/distribution of controlled substances

Felony possession schedule I controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony sell/distribute controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine (level III)

Felony conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine

Driving while license revoked

Mendoza is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $1,910,700.00 secured bond.

Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Sheriff's Office makes two arrests for drug trafficking in East Flat Rock