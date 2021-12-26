Sheriff's office making jail, drug enforcement priority in new year

Editor’s Note: This is part of five-day series looking at the top stories from 2021 and what we can expect in 2022. The series will be published Dec. 26-30.

ZANESVILLE — Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, crime in Muskingum County increased slightly in 2021, but so did road patrol by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office made 500 more traffic stops this year compared to last.

“As a sheriff’s office, we don’t have a quota that we have to write a certain amount of tickets, but we do have our guys making the traffic stops. Traffic stops are some of the easiest ways that we have and some of the best ways of enforcing the laws and cutting down the crime,” Sheriff Matt Lutz said. “If you think about it, every crime that’s committed, there’s a very high percentage that the suspect either took a car to get to that crime or took a car leaving the crime.”

Stops also help officers to locate people with warrants and identify those driving without a license or insurance

Still, deputies issued more warnings than tickets throughout the year.

Lutz said the past two years have been difficult for first responders due to the pandemic.

Dispatch has been weighed down with calls pertaining to COVID-19 in need to fire and EMS assistance.

On the law enforcement side, Lutz said the virus is always in the back of officers’ minds.

“It puts our guys in some burden because we’re responding to calls and not knowing who’s sick there and asking those clarifying questions and those types of things,” he said.

While crimes from 2020 to 2021 didn’t vary too much statistically, Lutz was thankful his office didn’t handle extremely violent cases like the homicides and shootings within city limits.

“We were very fortunate that most of the extreme, wild stuff happened in the city,” he said. “We did a lot of support for them with our SRT team and our officers.”

One of the most significant cases for both the county and city was the conviction of a major drug dealer who plagued the region for decades.

Dwight Taylor was sentenced to prison in 2020, but his assets are still benefiting the community into 2021.

According to Lutz, the case will bring around $3 million in total.

He said the case was a lot of work and involved the cooperation of multiple agencies to coordinate the sale of properties and cash seizures after the convictions.

“That was a huge accomplishment. It’s probably a case that you’ll never see maybe again in my career when you come down to that quantity of dope being involved and those kind of assets that’s being seized,” he said.

Looking back on the past year, Lutz said one of the things his office is most proud of is all the training his staff received that went beyond what is required.

“I would say that we’re providing more training to our people then we probably ever had to a certain degree,” he said.

The office continued to receive funding from the county commissioners for equipment that assists officers with their jobs.

“Other than training, I think another huge accomplishment is our ability to stay up to speed with modern technology. I think that is affecting sheriff’s offices across the state of Ohio,” Lutz said. “There’s all kinds of different technology that is out there to be utilized to make your office better in investigating crimes. We’re trying to keep up with that technology.”

Going into the next year, Lutz wants to focus his efforts once more on obtaining a new jail.

“The number one priority right now for us is the jail. It will always be the jail,” he said.

He wants a facility with more space for inmates and a safer environment for corrections officers.

Another top priority for his office is drug enforcement.

“Our people are very good at what we do, but we’re going to continue to raise that bar and to try to keep even doing better. That will always be a plus,” Lutz said.

Other things Lutz said his office can work on in the next year is relations with the public.

“Obviously, when we say improve upon, there’s little things like making sure that our officers are communicating with the public well, making sure that we’re staying respectful in dealing with the public and making sure we’re serving all the public’s needs,” Lutz said. “Those things are things that we’re always looking to improve on, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Below is a breakdown of crime statistics comparing Jan. 1 through Dec. 1 of 2020 and 2021:

2021

Total Incidents - 34,205

Total Cases - 2,181

Total Accidents - 316

Domestic Violence Calls - 444

Domestic Violence Cases - 203

Burglary/ Breaking and Entering Calls - 162

Burglary/ Breaking and Entering Cases - 128

Drug Investigation Cases - 259

Uses of Narcan for Overdoses - 25

Sex Offense Cases - 132

Theft Cases - 394

Total Traffic Stops - 4,051

Traffic Tickets Issued - 1,188

Warnings Issued - 1,801

Vehicles Impounded - 560

Village Patrols/ Routine - 8,062

2020

Total Incidents - 34,683

Total Cases - 2,163

Total Accidents - 297

Domestic Violence Calls - 516

Domestic Violence Cases - 205

Burglary/ Breaking and Entering Calls - 191

Burglary/ Breaking and Entering Cases - 159

Drug Investigation Cases - 223

Uses of Narcan for Overdoses - 29

Sex Offense Cases - 119

Theft Cases - 450

Total Traffic Stops - 3,551

Traffic Tickets Issued - 890

Warnings Issued - 1,467

Vehicles Impounded - 567

Village Patrols/ Routine - 8,857



This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Sheriff's office making jail, drug enforcement priority in new year