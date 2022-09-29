Sheriff's office: Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver in road rage incident

Sep. 29—Deputies arrested a man Saturday after he was accused of pointing a gun at another driver in Spokane Valley, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Nathan H. Arguello, 32, is suspected of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen gun. The sheriff's office said he also had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Deputy Jerry Moffett was driving on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue on Saturday when he was flagged over by a man who said the driver of a Buick Enclave pointed a gun at him in what was described as a road rage incident. Moffett found the vehicle and pulled over the driver on the entrance ramp to Interstate 90 from Mullan Road.

Arguello told Moffett he got into an argument with another driver but did not point a gun at him. He told the deputy he was under Department of Corrections supervision, the sheriff's office said.

Arguello had an active felony warrant for his arrest and was detained.

The deputy found a loaded pistol magazine in the driver's seat of the vehicle, although Moffett said it belonged to somebody else. The deputy discovered another loaded magazine between the center console and driver's seat.

Deputies later discovered a semi-automatic handgun in the locked glovebox. A round was chambered in the Smith and Wesson .380, but it had no magazine. The sheriff's office said the handgun was reported stolen in Kootenai County in July 2021.

Arguello has previous felony convictions for two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and robbery in the first degree, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is trying to contact the man who accused Arguello of pointing a gun at him, or anyone else who may have witnessed the incident. Moffett can be reached at (509) 934-7841.