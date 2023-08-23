A bystander assisted a deputy in the arrest of a man who assaulted a deputy and left another person in critical condition Monday night, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Around 11:45 p.m., a Cleveland County Sheriff deputy responded to Cleveland Avenue in Grover, near Kim Drive, in an attempt to locate a suspicious person involved in an assault on Cleveland Avenue at Mallard Drive, a press release states.

Initially, the call was given out as a person who had been shot.

When the deputy made contact with someone matching the suspect's description, the man reportedly became aggressive.

A passerby related to the suspect stopped and assisted the deputy in handcuffing the man, according to the Sheriffs Office.

“The victim in the original assault sustained numerous injuries and is still in critical condition, but was not shot,” the release states.

“We appreciate the care and concern for a bystander who took immediate action in helping one of my deputies,” said Sheriff Alan Norman. “Public support is vitally important to my office.”

The 37-year-old man is charged with two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of felony assault inflicting serious bodily harm, one count of felony assault on EMS personnel, two counts of felony assault inflicting serious injury, one count of assault on government official, simple possession of marijuana and communicating threats.

He is being held in the Cleveland County jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Sheriffs Office: Man assaults deputy, leaves another person in critical condition