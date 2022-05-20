Sheriff's Office: Man breaks into Holt home, causes school lockdown during chase

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a 27-year-old man with several felony warrants on foot in Holt on May 19, 2022.

DELHI TWP. — Police say a Thursday foot pursuit led to two separate break-ins and a school lockdown.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

At approximately 4 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a business in the 2300 block of North Cedar Street in Holt regarding an unwanted subject causing a disturbance, according to the press release.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the 27-year-old Lansing man. Once police were able to confirm his identity, they said, they discovered he had several felony warrants for his arrest.

The man fled on foot toward Midway Early Learning Center with deputies in pursuit. The man broke into a garage in the 4000 block of Spahr Avenue and barricaded himself inside, according to the release.

As deputies set up a perimeter and began to make contact, the man fled again, running west, where he broke into a home in the 2000 block of North Aurelius Road. The homeowner fled the home on foot as deputies set up a perimeter, according to the release.

Read More:

Deputies again began to establish communication with the man at the back of the home. Deputies also entered the front of the home and confronted the man, taking him into custody, according to the release.

The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and will be lodged at Ingham County Jail pending review of charges from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and arraignment, the office states.

The Midway Early Learning Center went into a lockdown during pursuit, which was lifted after the sheriff’s office briefed Holt Public Schools administration, according to the release.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man breaks into Holt home, causes school lockdown during chase