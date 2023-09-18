Sheriff's Office: Man dies Sunday after shooting at Cynthia Chestnut Park in Gainesville

A man is dead following a shooting Sunday at a southeast Gainesville park, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office social media post.

Here's what we know:

When did the shooting happen?

The Combined Communications Center received a 911 call about shots fired on Sunday at 6:43 p.m.

Where did the shooting happen?

The parking lot at Cynthia Chestnut Park, 2315 SE 35th St., Gainesville.

Deputies respond to 911 call

According to the Sheriff's Office, the resident who called 911 to report hearing gunshots soon after also reported seeing a man lying on the ground and that he was not moving.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures until paramedics with Alachua County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene. The man was transported to the UF Health Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Gainesville and Alachua County officials have previously declared gun violence a "crisis" locally. City officials also used it behind their reasoning to reverse the open container law. It's unclear, however, if alcohol was a factor leading to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.

