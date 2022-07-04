Sheriff's Office: Man fatally shot in Poe Mill roadway Sunday evening in Greenville
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ryan FloodAmerican soccer player
A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in a Poe Mill roadway, said Ryan Flood, spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
The man died after at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on A St.
No suspect has been tied to the shooting but deputies believe the incident is isolated, Flood said.
Deputies arrived to the scene around 7 p.m. Sunday night and are continuing the death investigation, Flood said.
Check back for updates.
Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.
This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville, SC: Man fatally shot in Poe Mill roadway