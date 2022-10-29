Sheriff's Office: Man killed in Friday night fatal shooting in Cumberland County

Detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday evening in Cumberland County, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Elcar Drive, a neighborhood between Cumberland and Camden roads, just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A man with a single gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the release. His name was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

